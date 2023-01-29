Several passengers injured in Kisumu bus crash

Several passengers were on Sunday morning injured after a bus they were travelling in veered off the road and landed in a ditch near Mamboleo, along the Kakamega-Kisumu road.

The Greenline Company bus which was heading to Nairobi from Mbale in Vihiga County had 61 passengers on board at the time of the accident.

The driver of the bus is reported to have lost control of the vehicle after it developed a mechanical problem.

Nyanza regional traffic boss Mwangi Ng'ang'a said the passengers were injured after the bus overturned and landed on its side.

No deaths were reported during the 11 am accident.

“Four passengers have been admitted to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in critical condition. The rest were rushed to various hospitals in Kisumu City," said Mr Ng'ang'a.

The bus company is yet to issue any statement regarding the accident and travel plans for the passengers who survived the crash.

Mr Ng'ang'a warned motorists to be careful on the road and observe traffic laws.

"From our observation, the driver of the bus had excess passengers on board," he said.