Seven die in Nakuru road crash

Seven people were killed in a road accident on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway Thursday morning.

A matatu with passengers rammed a lorry at Kikopey trading centre, police said.

Four people died on the spot while three others died while undergoing treatment at the nearby St Mary and St Joseph hospitals in Gilgil.

Nakuru County police commander Peter Mwanzo, who confirmed the accident said:

“A matatu that was coming heading towards Nairobi rammed a lorry. This caused a second matatu to crash in the vehicles."

The police boss said the matatu had 16 passengers and the other had 14 passengers.