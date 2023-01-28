Mombasa- bound bus bursts into flames with 42 passengers on board

A Mombasa-bound bus was on Saturday afternoon burnt to ashes in Voi, Taita-Taveta County.

Tahmeed Bus burst into flames on the Nairobi- Mombasa Highway a few kilometres to Voi town. No casualties were reported during the 4.30 pm incident.

"The bus belonging to Tahmeed Bus Company with 42 passengers on board was heading to Mombasa from Nairobi," Voi Sub-County Police Commander Bernastein Shari told Nation.Africa.

Mr Shari said all the passengers were safely evacuated from the bus. He said the bus was burnt to ashes. The cause of the inferno is yet to be established.

Passengers said they were alerted that the vehicle was on fire by passers-by when the bus had stopped at Caltex area.

"One of the passengers was alighting then people started shouting telling us our bus was on fire. We quickly disembarked but unfortunately, we could not save anything," said Abdala Salim, a passenger.