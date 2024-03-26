Thousands turn up for TikToker Brian Chira's burial in Kiambu

Artiste Otile Brown perform at Brian's Chira burial in Gathanje, Kiambu County on Tuesday, March 26. Photo credit: Pool

TikToker Brian Chira's burial is currently underway in Gathanje, Kiambu County.

The burial has been attended by thousands of content creators, family and friends.

Over Sh8 million were raised by his fans 'Chira Clan' to ensure a dignified farewell and a day planned in his honour.

According to a police report, Chira, 23, died as a result of an accident in the Karuri area on March, 16.

By 9 am, the number of those who showed up at the Kenyatta University Funeral Home to view Chira's body had increased to thousands.

Following the viewing of his body at KU mortuary earlier today, Chira's friends proceeded to Githunguri.

His supporters donned merchandise featuring his name and favourite catchphrases on t-shirts and hoodies.

This marked a celebration of a young superstar whose fame soared when he was interviewed by NTV as a road accident witness in December 2022.

From Kiambu town, roads were lined with white chalk markings as matatus transported people to Brian Chira's home.

Upon arrival, Kamba musician, Justina Syokau performed a tribute song she composed to the artiste.

The song is called, 'Safiri Salama Brian Chira'.

The MC grappled with controlling the massive crowd of attendees.

Most young content creators were eager to both create content and bid farewell to one of their own.

The TikTokers were unruly at the event, prompting the MC to plead with them to calm down so that the church proceedings could proceed smoothly.

Many will fondly recall his famous line, “MY NAME IS CHIRA, I’M BRIAN CHIRA NA KAMA WEWE SI PESA HAUWEZI NIPEA STRESS.”

Notably, Otile Brown has performed Chira's favourite song, "One Call".

Brian Chira thrived in the spotlight as a content creator, using his platform to candidly share his personal experiences, including battles with depression and alcoholism.

It’s reported that his body was collected from the scene on Saturday and taken to the City Mortuary at around 3 am.

In January, Brian had discussed his plans for launching a podcast and rebranding himself in content creation.

Chira will be buried in a black suit and a graduation gown as per his grandmother’s wishes for him to symbolise his academic excellence.



