Tiktok logo

Why is TikTok in the hot seat? Understanding Kindiki’s pronouncements

Chinese social networking service TikTok's logo on a smartphone screen. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Oliver Mathenge

Managing Editor, Audiences & Engagement

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The proposal by Kindiki while surprising to many reflects a global debate on Tiktok’s data security.
  • Most governments have been apprehensive about the use of TikTok by public officials.
  • Some experts view TikTok as a potential tool for influence campaigns or espionage.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Uhuru’s ghosts of Nyamakima haunt Ruto

    Nyamakima Traders

  2. PREMIUM The traps that will make or break DP Gachagua

    Rigathi Gachagua

  3. PREMIUM Mukoma wa Ngugi: My unwavering love for my father, Ngugi wa Thiong'o

    Prof Mukoma wa Ngugi

  4. PREMIUM Reforms target Helb, KUCCPS

    Helb offices in Nairobi