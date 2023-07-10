73 Saba Saba protesters arrested on Friday released unconditionally

The Director of Public Prosecutions has ordered the immediate release of the 73 suspects arrested over the Sabasaba demonstrations.

The development followed consultations between Azimio Coalition lawyers Otiende Amollo, Dan Maanzo, John Khaminwa Ndegwa Njiru and Harun Ndubi and the prosecution to have them released without charges.

The 73 protesters were escorted into the court premises at 8:45am under heavy security and detained in the basement cells of the Milimani magistrate's court until 12:45pm when the prosecution informed the court that they would not be charged.

"I have received instructions from my boss that the 73 suspects arrested for picketing on Friday will not be charged. The same decision has been communicated to the investigating officer in the matter," State Prosecutor Anderson Gikunda told Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina.

Immediately after the announcement, the lawyers demanded that the prosecutor himself go to the cells and ensure that the suspects are released.

On Saturday, the Central Police Station fired teargas at former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga and other human rights activists who had gone to the station to demand the release of the demonstrators.

Addressing the court over the attack on the former Chief Justice, lawyer Khaminwa accused the police of barbaric behaviour that is unacceptable in the current constitutional dispensation.