Ex-CJ Willy Mutunga among rights activists teargassed at Central Police Station

Police fired tear gas at human rights activists who had gone to the Central Police Station to demand the release of protesters arrested during Friday's Saba Saba demonstrations in Nairobi.

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga and human rights activist Boniface Mwangi were among those teargassed at the police station on Saturday.

Activists said 75 people had been arrested and detained at the Central Police Station.

Ex-CJ Willy Mutunga buys supplies for protesters detained at Central Police Station

Of these, they said 26 had been processed. The rest, they said, would be processed later in the day.

The activists had been trying to get them released unconditionally but their attempts had been in vain, said Davis Malombe of the Kenya Human Rights Commission. Some of the detained protesters had been injured, he added.

"We are extremely disappointed by this action by the police, which comes 60 years after independence. Coming 30 years after multi-party politics. It comes 13 years after the adoption of the new constitution," he added.

The activists claimed that the police wanted to charge the protesters with unlawful assembly, assault and destruction of property.

The protesters were arrested on Friday during the Saba Saba demonstrations, which were called for by ODM leader Raila Odinga's supporters to protest against, among other things, the skyrocketing cost of living.

Rights activist Boniface Mwangi confronts Central Police Station OCS Moses Mutahi after human rights activists attempted to secure the release of their colleagues arrested during Saba Saba demonstrations in Nairobi. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Buoyed by the Finance Act 2023, which is seen as punitive, the opposition called on its supporters to gather at Kamkunji Grounds, where Mr Odinga launched an aggressive drive to collect 10 million signatures to oust the Kenya Kwanza government.

After addressing his supporters, the former Prime Minister told his supporters to march to Central Park in the city centre.