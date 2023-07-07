Maandamano: Teargas, arrests ahead of Raila's Saba Saba rally

Pockets of anti-government protests across the country characterised Friday morning as opposition supporters geared up for the Saba Saba rallies called by Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

Shortly before 1pm, police in Nyahururu arrested former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi and Jubilee politician Carolyne Mwendia for allegedly taking part in illegal protests.

Early in the morning, some protesters made Thika Superhighway impassable by blocking sections of the road at Utalii Hotel by lighting bonfires. They were later dispersed and the road cleared.

In Mombasa, police lobbed teargas to disperse hundreds of opposition supporters who staged a protest at Moi Avenue.

Mombasa Senator Mohammed Faki, Woman Representative Zamzam Mohammed and Mvita MP Machele Mohammed led the demonstrators in marching to the city centre.

Police officers in Kisii wash their faces after their colleagues lobbed teargas to disperse Azimio supporters from the city centre on Friday, July 7, 2023. Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

At Kimathi Street in Nairobi, a group of protesters were forced to scamper for safety after police officers hurled teargas canisters at them.

The small group, made of youth, had just begun chanting liberation slogans when police officers arrived in a Land Cruiser and lobbed teargas at them.

Most parts of the capital city, however, remained calm for the better part of the morning with locals choosing to go on with their usual businesses.

MPs Rashid Bedzimba of Kisauni (in white skullcap), Mohamed Machele (Mvita) and Bady Twalib during the anti-government protests in Mombasa City on July, 7, 2023. Photo credit: Winnie Atieno | Nation Media Group

Early in the morning, operations in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) largely continued normally with most shops opening and going on with their businesses.

In the past, peaceful protests have ended up turning violent with the police using excessive force to disperse crowds.

At Kamukunji Grounds, where Azimio leaders were expected to address their supporters, a crowd was already building up.

Heavy deployment

Mr Odinga arrived shortly before 1pm.

At Kamukunji, Mr Odinga led his supporters in observing a moment of silence in remembrance of all who struggled for multi-party.

He mentioned Kenneth Matiba, Joseph Murumbi, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and himself.

"Today will not be like any other day. We told them to stop interfering with our parties. Now, 25 Jubilee MPs and seven from ODM have been taken to UDA," he charged.

Heavy deployment of police has been witnessed in areas considered hot spots.

At 11:30, Rongo- Homa Bay Road in Homa Bay town had been blocked by youths who lit bonfires. Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

In Homa Bay, Rongo- Homa Bay Road in Homa Bay town had been blocked by youths who lit bonfires.

At Shinyalu in Kakamega, police officers engaged protesters in running battles and hurled teargas canisters to disperse them. Most of the protesting youth are boda boda operators. They have been hard hit by the hike in fuel prices, which has been cited by the opposition as the basis for today's protests and launch of civil disobedience.

Police officers officers fire teargas to disperse protesting youths at Shinyalu centre in Kakamega. Isaac Wale Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

In Siaya – Mr Odinga’s home county, businesses remained closed since morning as locals continue to turn up in town to join the anti-government protests.

Kisii town became a no-go zone early in the morning after protesters blocked several roads within the town.

Police officers deployed are having difficulty restoring normalcy in the town with details emerging that most officers from the region were deployed to Kisumu, which is considered as a hotspot by past protests.

Smoke from teargas canisters has been witnessed in Kisii municipality as police engage protesters who have blocked strategic streets within the town. The demonstrators have also blocked roads using garbage.

In Nyeri town, it was business as usual with locals shunning calls to come out for the anti-government protests.

Mr Odinga is said to have instructed some of his MPs to lead protests in their respective constituencies.

Apart from Nairobi, where the main rally would take place, the plan is to have protests across the country. Within Nairobi, the opposition has several teams to lead protests in different parts of the city.

The situation at noon on Kisii-Kisumu road. Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

“We are here to announce that our Kamukunji meeting is in Nairobi this Friday, as we had announced. But it is not just a Kamukunji in Nairobi, but a Kamukunji across the country where this Third Liberation will be launched,” Mr Odinga said during a recent press briefing.

“On that day, 7th July 2023, among other activities, we will launch a signature collection to signify our rejection of Kenya Kwanza's illegitimate regime and its policies, especially the punitive taxes,” he announced.