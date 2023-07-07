Brace for another round of protests next Wednesday, says Raila Odinga

Azimio leaders have announced another round of countrywide demonstrations on Wednesday, July 12, even as they revealed plans to pursue legal action over attempts on their lives.

In Nairobi, the demos will be preceded by a rally at Kamkunji, the leaders said.

Flanked by National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi and former Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria right, Mr Odinga summed up the just-ended Sabasaba Day demonstration, describing it as a success.

"And come next week July 12 (Wednesday) we're going to have more serious demonstrations across the country," Mr Wandayi said.

"Today was simply but the beginning of this new wave of civil disobedience and mass action."

Mr Odinga, who thanked his supporters for heeding his call and turning out on Friday, said: "The protest was successful nationwide".

He added that Friday was the beginning of a struggle that will “culminate in victory”.

The former Prime Minister said the issues they had raised, including punitive taxes and the high cost of living, were non-negotiable.

Enshrined in the Constitution

Kenyans, he added, had the right to picket, demonstrate and petition the government as enshrined in the Constitution.

For his part, Mr Wa Iria said Friday's Saba Saba demos reminded him of what happened three decades ago.

"It was a long day and a good day for Kenyans. It reminds me of what happened 30 years ago. We thought we'd taken democratic steps. But seems we're stuck right there. We were treated just like 30 yrs ago," he said.

"We were peaceful. But we were teargassed."

In the city centre, he said, they were confronted with live bullets.

"The police officer was hooded and looked like a terrorist. We took videos and we're going to pursue justice," he narrated, adding that it was an attempt at their lives.