Saba Saba: Former governor Ndiritu Muriithi arrested over illegal protest

The planned Saba Saba protests in Nyahururu town were called off after police arrested former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi and former Jubilee Party Laikipia West MP aspirant Sarolyne Mwendia.

The leaders were mobilising protesters and attempting to stage protests in the Laikipia town.

At around 12.30pm, police officers deployed to contain the protests confronted them in the town, where they were arrested and bundled into a waiting police vehicle.

The leaders are currently being held at Nyahururu police station on charges of planning an illegal protest.

"It is true that we are holding the former governor together with the aspirant at the station," said Nyahururu Sub County Police Commander Jacqueline Gacheri.