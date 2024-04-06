Family despairs over missing hero cop who was swept away by floods

The family of a police officer who was swept away by raging waters in Nairobi after heavy rains has called on the government to intensify the search and recover his body.

Constable David Kibet Chesire, an officer attached to Kamukunji police station in Nairobi, was swept away by floods on March 24 while trying to rescue a trapped family.

He stepped into an open manhole and drowned, and efforts to locate his body have been unsuccessful ever since. His AK47 rifle with 30 rounds is also missing.

Relatives of Constable David Kibet Chesire, who was swept away by floods in Nairobi on March 24, 2024. Photo credit: Mercy Koskei | Nation Media Group

At his family home in Kampi ya Moto in Rongai, Nakuru, family and friends had gathered for prayers in the hope of finding Chesire's body and later giving him a proper send-off for his heroism.

According to his mother, Ms Elizabeth Murugi Chesire, the news of her son's accident was shocking and not finding his body has been devastating to the family for the past two weeks.

She said the family's prayers were to get Kibet's body for a proper burial as he died a hero in the line of duty saving the lives of others.

Her husband, Mr Joseph Chesire, has been camping at the site for weeks in the hope that their son's body will be recovered and handed over for burial.

The family feels that the government has been reluctant to allocate resources to retrieve the body, saying that they should instead honour his life and sacrifice by doing everything possible to retrieve his body and give him a proper send-off.

"He died in the line of duty. I just plead with the government to help us, they should not tire of searching for his body," said Mrs Murugi.

A relative of constable David Kibet Chesire is overwhelmed by emotions during an interview at their home in Kampi ya Moto village, Rongai Constituency. Photo credit: Mercy Koskei | Nation Media Group

Mrs Murugi received news of her first-born child on Monday morning and her husband was told that Kibet had been injured and was in a critical condition. He was asked to travel to Nairobi.

Mr Chesire, who was on his way to the farm, was forced to return home and travelled, only to be told later that Kibet had died.

"When he told me what had happened, I was shocked, I started shaking. I prayed to God to give me strength while my husband went to Nairobi to give us full information later. I was hoping for positive news but I was told that he was no more," she said.

"I told God to give me strength, I was left with so many questions. Kibet is my first and only son. I still believe that Kibet will be found, I have no other son. His siblings are devastated but they keep me going," she added.

According to Mrs Murugi, the last time she spoke to her son was at 9pm on Sunday when Kibet called his father to check on them and after their conversation he asked to speak to his mother.

Recalling their last conversation, Mrs Murugi said Kibet was cheerful and in a good mood, he even told her that he would visit them on Saturday (March 31) but did not come.

He had promised to bring maize seeds and fertiliser for the planting season.

According to Ms Murugi, Kibet joined the police in 2017 where he went to Embakasi College for training before being posted to Kakamega where he worked for two years and later moved to Kamukunji.

The 33-year-old officer is survived by two children aged nine and four.

Like her mother, the deceased's sister, Ms Purity Chesire, said she last spoke to Kibet at 8pm on Sunday, when he told her siblings to work hard.

She said they had a long conversation with Kibet which was abnormal, he mentioned each of his five siblings with expectations he had for each of them.

She described her brother as a hardworking, loving and selfless person who was willing to help others.

"I remember our last conversation. He had plans to buy a new piece of land. He wanted the best for us. It hurts that he is not here to see us achieve what he wanted for us," she said.

Kibet's uncle, Johanna Chesire, last saw his nephew in December when he visited him at home during the Christmas holidays.

They were supposed to meet again earlier this year, but Kibet apologised and promised to make time in March, but died before he could do so.

He said the past few weeks had been a nightmare for the family and called on the government to speed up the search.

Mr Chebor Arap Ruto, a community leader, noted that the village had lost a humble and obedient man who was focused on helping his family.