At least 7 people swept away while crossing river in Makueni

A dark cloud hangs over the Mutyambua area of Makueni County after the swollen Muooni River swept away at least seven villagers, some of them relatives, on Thursday night. Kavuthu chief Norman Musyoki said they were still missing on Friday morning.

The seven were part of a larger group returning home after a meeting with First Lady Rachel Ruto in Kasarani, Nairobi. On reaching Kavuthu Township, sources said they ignored warnings that the river had swollen following heavy rains that had lashed the region for hours.

"Witnesses say seven people died. We are trying to ascertain the exact number. They were sitting on a log floating in the middle of the river after being overwhelmed by the raging waters as they tried to cross. A sudden swelling of the river swept them away as a crowd of witnesses looked on helplessly," Mr Musyoki said.

The accident forced dozens of other members of the team, who had travelled from Nairobi, to spend the night in Kavuthu Township. After daybreak, some of them joined a rescue operation led by the Kenya Red Cross and a team of emergency services from Makueni County government who were deployed in the area to rescue their friends, relatives and neighbours.

The Muuoni River, which rises in the Kilungu Hills, is one of the most dangerous rivers in the region during the rainy season.