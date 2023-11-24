Three County officials drown while unclogging manhole

Members of the Fire Brigade and inspectorate officers conduct a rescue mission at Makupa Roundabout in Mombasa city where three county officials drowned while unclogging a manhole.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • According to eyewitnesses six men entered into the manhole to unclog the sewerage but got stuck.
  • The rescue is being conducted by a multi-agency team lead by County Police Commander Stephen Matu.

Three Mombasa County staff members are feared dead after they drowned while unclogging a manhole at Makupa roundabout on Friday evening.

Rescue mission is ongoing.

County Chief Fire Officer Ibrahim Basafar says the three drowned while unclogging a manhole in Makupa roundabout.

According to eyewitnesses six men entered into the manhole to unclog the sewerage but got stuck.

"Three were rescued but the three got stuck," said Saidi Abdhalla.

Drowned

Members of the public mill around Makupa Roundabout in Mombasa where three county officials are reported to have drowned while unclogging a manhole.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

The rescue is being conducted by a multi-agency team lead by County Police Commander Stephen Matu.

The 5:30pm incident caused a heavy traffic jam which affected Jomo Kenyatta and Lumumba avenues.

More to follow…

