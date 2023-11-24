Three County officials drown while unclogging manhole
Three Mombasa County staff members are feared dead after they drowned while unclogging a manhole at Makupa roundabout on Friday evening.
Rescue mission is ongoing.
County Chief Fire Officer Ibrahim Basafar says the three drowned while unclogging a manhole in Makupa roundabout.
According to eyewitnesses six men entered into the manhole to unclog the sewerage but got stuck.
"Three were rescued but the three got stuck," said Saidi Abdhalla.
The rescue is being conducted by a multi-agency team lead by County Police Commander Stephen Matu.
The 5:30pm incident caused a heavy traffic jam which affected Jomo Kenyatta and Lumumba avenues.
More to follow…