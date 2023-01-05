President Ruto tasks DP Gachagua to help end Governor Mwangaza, MCAs fight

President William Ruto on Wednesday revealed that he is involved in efforts to resolve the political wrangles in Meru County.

Just five days after the Senate overturned the impeachment of Governor Kawira Mwangaza, President Ruto said he was keen to help the county get out of the political quagmire. He spoke even as his deputy Rigathi Gachagua held a meeting with all Meru members of Parliament on the matter. The DP met Senator Kathuri Murungi and area MPs in Nairobi.

Speaking during a televised interview with various TV stations, President Ruto said that he had tasked his deputy with ending the hostilities between the governor and members of the county assembly (MCAs).

“We just managed to do something about Meru. As we speak, there is a conversation being led by my deputy to support them politically because the governor does not have so much experience,” President Ruto said.

Ms Mwangaza had early last month sought the intervention of the President, calling on him to broker peace in the county. This was before 67 out of 69 MCAs voted to impeach her on December 14, 2022.

According to Mr Murungi, the meeting with DP Gachagua was intended to address development and political challenges in the county. He said the leaders agreed to convene a meeting of all elected leaders soon to resolve the outstanding issues.

“We met the Deputy President and of course, we discussed how to end the wrangles in Meru. We have proposed a meeting of all elected leaders to chart the way forward. We must find a solution soonest possible,” he said.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza during her impeachment trial in the Senate on December 28, 2022.

Photo credit: Luct Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Njuri Ncheke role

The Njuri Ncheke council of elders has also committed to spearheading dialogue among the leaders.

“We urge our politicians to avoid confrontation and give time for dialogue now that the impeachment has been settled. This is the time for Meru leaders to put their heads together to focus on development,” council secretary-general Josphat Murangiri said.

Daniel Kiogora, the mover of the impeachment motion, said they were ready for dialogue, adding that they would listen to all parties before deciding on the way forward.

“The President himself said he intervened in this matter and we are not the only players in the affairs of Meru County. We will give dialogue space,” the Abogeta West MCA told the Nation in a phone interview.

However, Salesio Thuranira, who triggered the impeachment motion through a petition to the county assembly, faulted Mr Gachagua’s meeting with the MPs since “neither the county assembly nor the executive was in that meeting”.