Senate lessons on Mwangaza impeachment

Last Friday, the Senate saved Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza from impeachment. A senate special committee chaired by Dr Boni Khalwale, the senator for Kakamega County, ruled that none of the allegations against her by Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) of Meru could be substantiated or proved by her accusers.

The Khalwale Committee was investigating allegations of nepotism, illegal appointments, incitement and bullying of other leaders and forceful entry of the Meru County Assembly against the governor, none of which it said could be substantiated.

The proceedings and verdict have several lessons.

One, that Governor Mwangaza had been impeached by 67 of the 69 MCAs speaks volumes. Was Ms Mwangaza so difficult to work with or could the MCAs have been herded together by a powerful force? How come the ‘bad side’ manifested itself in less than 60 days of her assuming office?

Two, poll victors should take time to heal wounds and bring all parties together. The losers are usually bitter. They need a soothing tongue. The Bible (1 Peter 5:5) says: “All of you, clothe yourself with humility towards one another because God opposes the proud but shows favour to the humble.”

Religious organisations are powerful and cannot be ignored by secular leaders as there is a risk of experiencing what happened in America in 1958. In a debate, it was claimed that loyal American presidents could only be non-Catholic. Excerpt:

“SPIVAK: Mr Archer, I would like to ask you this question: Aren’t you really saying, without saying boldly, that no man can be a loyal Catholic and at the same time a loyal American president? If you are not saying that, just what are you saying?”

Leaders should avoid religious outbursts.

Three, first-term governors, especially of the hardline kind, need lessons on moderation in their thoughts and actions, public relations and public speaking. Good leaders, who are usually result-oriented and, sometimes, dictatorial, could have their tenure cut short when they refuse to work with the movers and shakers in their jurisdiction.

Balancing act

They have only five years to implement their manifestos. Independent and minority party candidates must learn the balancing act lest they are swept away by mainstream or popular parties.

The Senate can save the country from unnecessary by-elections that are divisive, time-wasting, and expensive and deny the electorate services during the electioneering. It should not be used to settle political, social or religious scores. As suggested, the Committee of Parliament on Devolution to stop trouble in the counties before they come to the Senate.

Having gone through the fire, like pure gold, Mwangaza is indestructible. Let her serve all the people of Meru irrespective of their political, sociocultural, economic or religious affiliation. And, as a nation, we must rethink the role of the ‘first gentleman’.