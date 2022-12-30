Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza survives impeachment

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has survived the impeachment motion against her after a Senate special committee found that none of the 62 allegations levelled against her was substantiated.

The 11-member Boni Khalwale-led committee in a report tabled before the Senate during a special sitting now gives a sigh of relief to the embattled governor that was staring at exiting the office over alleged offences she committed while only 64 days in office.

“None of the charges was proved,” Mr Khalwale said while tabling the report.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza (centre) walks out of the Senate chambers after her impeachment case was dismissed on December 30, 2022. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

“The committee having investigated the matter in accordance with its mandate under section 33(4) of the County Governments Act and standing order 80(2) of the Senate Standing Orders reports to the Senate that it finds that the five Charges against the Governor of Meru County have not been substantiated,” reads the committee report,” reads the committee report.

On the charge of misconduct relating to the nomination of County Executive Committee Members, the committee found out that section 10 of the Public Appointments (County Assemblies Approval) Act does not prescribe a time limit within which the governor should submit new names or resubmit new names for appointment.

Bursary committee

The committee, in its report, found out that the appointment to a bursary committee of one of the members who was rejected as a CEC nominee by the County Assembly was a role done within the exercise of the powers of the governor and cannot be cited as an act of misconduct.

“The committee, therefore, finds that the allegation was not proved and is therefore not substantiated, '' reads the report.

On the issue of issuing waivers and fees at the Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital, the committee found there was no evidence adduced to the committee to demonstrate that the said fees were waived by the governor.

The committee cited section 159(1) of the Public Finance Management Act states that “The County Executive Committee member for finance may waive a county tax, fee or charge imposed by the county government and its entities” and there was no evidence showing the waiver of fees was ordered by the governor.

The committee also dismissed accusations levelled at the governor where she was accused of directing Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital to spend all revenue at the source.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza (centre) addressing the press outside the Senate Chambers on December 30, 2022. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Evidence was also presented before the committee to show that the Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital was a semi-autonomous government agency pursuant to the Meru County Teaching and Referral Hospital Board Act, 2019.

“It was further demonstrated to the Committee that section 14(1)(b) as read together with section 14(2) and (3) of the Meru County Teaching and Referral Hospital Board Act allow the utilization of funds collected by the Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital to defray its expenses,” reads the report.

Incitement

On the charge of incitement, Bullying, Vilification and Misleading Campaigns Against Other Leaders, the committee found out that while there is the existence of discord and public disagreements between the Governor and the County Assembly Minority Leader with accusations and counter-accusations and public exchanges there was no evidence to demonstrate incitement, bullying or vilification campaign.

On the vilification of the MP for Tigania East Constituency Mpuri Aburi, the committee noted that it did not receive any complaints from the lawmaker against the governor.

“The evidence adduced made reference to utterances made by someone other than the Governor,” reads the report.

On the roadside appointment of county workers at Timau, the committee acknowledged that indeed the governor made the remarks, but the appointments were not actualised with the issuance of appointment letters to the three individuals as required by law.