Meru Governor Kawira fights back during Senate committee hearing

The allocation of ward development funds and lack of consultation in the appointment of county executives is at the centre of friction between Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and members of the county assembly.

The governor will know her fate on Friday as the 11-member Senate special committee investigating her impeachment retreats tomorrow to write its report, either upholding the decision of the MCAs or setting it aside and tabling it before the whole House during a special sitting.

Ms Mwangaza Wednesday told the senators MCAs wanted to be ‘talked to’ before approving her nominees to the county executive and were demanding the ward development fund, an allocation she said would be illegal.

Through her chief of staff who also serves as her private secretary, Mr Harrison Gatobu, the governor fought off allegations levelled against her that led to her impeachment by 68 out of 69 ward representatives.

Mr Gatobu, who was the only witness called by the governor, walked the committee through video evidence where MCAs threatened to reject the governor’s list of executives “unless the governor talks to them.”

Neither the governor nor her witness could, however, clarify how the MCAs wanted to be talked to in relation to the appointments. On the allocation of the Ward Development Fund, Ms Kawira told the committee MCAs told her that her predecessors Peter Munya and Kiraitu Murungi had been giving them the funds and she should follow suit.

According to various videos played during today’s proceedings, the Meru MCAs were captured saying Mr Munya used to give them Sh25 million and Mr Kiraitu Sh20 million.

“The governor said…she can’t give the money unless the constitution is amended and the [fund]entrenched in it,” Mr Gatobu said. Ms Mwangaza said the county has allocated Sh10 million per ward as an equalisation fund but the money is managed by different ministries. On the appointment of Ms Mwangaza’s husband Murega Baichu as a county employee, Mr Gatobu denied the claims.

“Hustler ambassador”

He clarified that Mr Baichu works as a “hustler ambassador” in Meru County, an honorary office which, he said, is not within the structure of the county public service board. Mr Gatobu said it is not unique for governors to appoint their spouses to participate in community empowerment programmes.

He produced a video of his predecessor Kiraitu Murungi appointing his wife Priscila Murungi as the Twaweza Empowerment Programme ambassador.

On illegal appointments, the governor defended herself, saying, according to guidelines from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, she is entitled to appoint officers such as the chief of staff, political advisor, legal advisor, personal assistant and other support staff such as secretaries, cooks and drivers without consulting the county assembly.

She however confirmed that all the appointments were sent to the County Public Service Board which approved that all those employed were qualified.

On allegations of making roadside appointments without approval of the assembly, Ms Kawira denied appointing anyone in the fire-fighting department as claimed by MCAs, pointing out that she only hired people to work in her Okolea Programme, which she started operating even before she became governor.