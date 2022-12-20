Senate approves 11-member team to probe Governor Mwangaza ouster

The Senate has approved a special 11-member committee to probe charges against embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

The committee has 10 days to table its report.

The Senate Business Committee on Tuesday morning recommended the formation of the committee to probe impeachment charges against the embattled governor.

This followed a meeting of the Committee after reconvening of the House for a Special Sitting regarding the charges facing Governor Mwangaza.

Section 33 of the County Governments Act provides that the Senate can prosecute an impeachment through a special committee or plenary.

During the Tuesday meeting, the Senate Business Committee tasked the House to approve 11 names it had proposed to sit on the panel.

Senate Majority leader Aaron Cheruiyot moved a motion for the formation of the committee.

The team comprises senators Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Kakamega counterpart Boni Khalwale, Ali Roba of Mandera, Migori’s Eddy Oketch, Karungo Thangwa (Kiambu).