Events that led to Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza's impeachment 

The Senate will today meet to hear the charges against Meru governor Kawira Mwangaza who was last week impeached by the county assembly.

Ms Mwangaza's troubles started after one month in office with the accusations used to impeach her dating back to the day she nominated her county executives.

These are the events that led to the impeachment:

August 25: Meru governor Kawira Mwangaza takes oath of office.

September 14: Governor Mwangaza’s husband Murega Baicu claims that Senator Kathuri and former Senator Mithika Linturi had set out their conditions to the governor.

“They have given governor Mwangaza a condition that she must give them a share of the county executive if she wants a room in President Ruto’s administration. I want to ask Mr Linturi and Senator Kathuri to leave the governor alone...” Mr Baicu said at a rally in Muthara.

September 30: Governor Mwangaza nominates 10 CEC members and appoints her husband as Meru Youth Service Patron and Meru hustlers ambassador.

October 6: Meru governor meets MCAs in the coastal city of Mombasa in the sidelines of an induction meeting.

However, MCAs fault the governor for not showing up for a dinner she had prepared.

October 18: MCAs accuse governor Kawira Mwangaza of refusing to to discuss ward fund allocation. They say the governor was disrespectful.

Governor Mwangaza, in her manifesto, had pledged Sh100 million per ward every year.

The MCAs suspended house business to discuss their relationship with the governor and resolved to boycott government business until they are heard.

October 19: Governor Mwangaza arrives at the County Assembly for her inaugural address.

The occasion is marred with chaos leading to MCAs walking out on the governor.

Several vehicles damaged as governor’s supporters hurl stones at the assembly.

Later, the governor claims that some MCAs had demanded Sh5 million to ‘facilitate’ approval of CEC nominees and that some were soliciting for jobs for their girlfriends.

October 22: Governor Mwangaza accuses Speaker Ayub Bundi of inciting MCAs to a riot instead of being a neutral arbiter.

She says those clamoring for the ward fund were focusing on kickbacks.

October 23: Governor Mwangaza removes all MCAs from “Meru County MCAs 2022” Whatsapp group as rivalry escalates.

“I am the one who created the WhatsApp group, how do you stay in the same group yet you do not get along? If you can’t agree, you leave the group," Governor Mwangaza told journalists the next day.

October 24: Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) writes to the governor over allegations of nepotism, irregular recruitment and conflict of interest. The governor blames the EACC letter on political rivals out to fight her.

Meanwhile, Senator Kathuri Murungi and other MPs meet county assembly leadership in efforts to resolve the differences with the governor.

The rivalry with MCAs intensifies after the governor demands a public apology from minority leader Mwenda Ithili, during a public baraza.

October 27: Meru resident and activist Salesio Thuranira presents a petition for impeachment of governor Mwangaza to the County Assembly on grounds of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

October 28: The governor and County assembly leadership meet in Nairobi in reconciliation efforts spearheaded by the Council of Governors.

Both parties agree for a dialogue forum involving all elected leaders from Meru.

The governor had earlier in the day dared the MCAs to go on and impeach her.

October 29: Catholic priest and Igoji parish, Igoji boys’ director Fr Lawrence Micheni demands an apology from the governor for her earlier allegations that the church had grabbed land leased to Meru Youth Service for a training centre.

“As a church, we are aggrieved by the governor’s claims because she had not tried to get the truth. We leased the facility because there are buildings and other developments done by the church. The remarks made by the governor have caused divisions in the community. She should say sorry,” Fr Micheni said.

October 31: As a follow-up to the agreement brokered by the council of governors, Meru governor calls a consultative meeting of all elected and nominated leaders slated for November 3.

However, MPs and MCAs turn down the invite saying they were busy and were not consulted before the governor arrived on the date and venue.

November 1: Meru County Assembly rejects seven out of 10 CEC nominees presented by the governor.

November 2: Meru governor consolidates 10 county departments into six to allow the three approved CECs run the government.

This is instead of presenting a fresh list of CEC nominees to the Assembly. She appoints deputy governor Isaac Mutuma as health CEC.

November 4: Meru assembly leadership and the governor meets Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakago who advises Meru County government against establishing a ward development fund. MCAs are required to stick to their constitutional mandate.

November 9: The governor’s husband Murega Baicu accuses Tigania East MP Mpuru Aburi of fighting the governor because she turned down demands relating to employment of relatives, road contracts and payment of pending bills.

“Mpuru Aburi has turned against the governor because he wanted his wife to be given a county executive docket. He also wanted road contracts for his 12 companies. He also wanted to be paid a pending bill of more than Sh10 million for his TV station,” Mr Baicu claimed.

Mr Aburi denied all the allegations.

November 22: Abogeta West MCA and minority chief whip Dennis Kiogora tables a notice of motion for the impeachment of governor Mwangaza on grounds of gross misconduct, gross violation of the constitution and county laws and abuse of office.

November 30: Relief for Governor Mwangaza after High Court stops debate on impeachment motion. Later, the Governor apologises to the MCAs and calls for dialogue.

December 6: A fresh notice of motion for impeachment of Governor Mwangaza is tabled in the Assembly.