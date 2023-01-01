How Meru supremacy battles played out at Mwangaza's impeachment trial

The recent impeachment trial of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has brought to the fore the silent political supremacy battles at the county.

The trial more so exposed political power games between political heavyweights in the county in Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi and ex-Governor Kiraitu Murungi.

The two were on different sides during the case with Mr Linturi siding with the embattled governor while Dennis Kiogora, MCA elected on Mr Murungi's Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP), spearheaded the impeachment case.

While Mr Murungi kept away from the proceedings, the Agriculture CS went public with his support for the besieged governor ahead of the Senate hearing, a clever and strategic move according to political pundits.

Unsubstantiated charges

Mr Linturi hosted Governor Mwangaza at his Kilimo House office just days before the Senate special committee led by Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale prosecuted the matter.

The Independent governor would eventually be saved by the committee which said none of the five charges facing her was substantiated.

The victory came at a time when only Mr Linturi was the only leader from the county who stood with the governor with their association even drawing criticism from different quarters.

The former senator insisted that the meeting was about collaboration between his ministry and the county but is has now emerged that the two also talked about the political stability of the county.

"My ministry will work closely with all governors despite their political affiliations as we strive to improve food production and promote food security in the country,” Mr Linturi said.

Political storm in Meru

“Yes, I met Mwangaza in Nairobi and I have seen some people talking ill about it. I’m a Cabinet Secretary and I will continue with my work. During our meeting we agreed on issues like desert locust invasions among other critical topics,” he added.

Governor Mwangaza's case had ignited a political storm in Meru with her relationship with Members of the County Assembly at an all-time low.

After being acquitted, she now has her work cut out to win the MCAs over where she wil need to change her leadership style if she has to successfully run the county.