Oparanya freed unconditionally after grilling over demos, car detained

Former Kakamega Governor and ODM deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya was on Thursday evening arrested and grilled by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Mr Oparanya was arrested at Khayega market along Kakamega-Kisumu road and was taken to the Kakamega Police Station where he was grilled for two hours.

Security was beefed up at and around the station, and its entrance closed.

Journalists were denied access into the police station during the time the former governor was being grilled.

Speaking after the grilling session, Mr Oparanya accused the officers who arrested him of being arrogant, claiming they harassed and intimidated him.

“When I approached Khayega market, three vehicles with private registration numbers blocked my vehicle and people came out with guns pointing at me. It was like they were arresting a terrorist. They pulled out my driver and one of them took control of my vehicle. This was too bad of them,” said Mr Oparanya.

He said they accused him of using a government vehicle when he led anti-government protests in Bungoma and Busia counties.

“They asked me to record a statement, but I refused because of the manner in which they conducted themselves while arresting me. My Lawyer Kennedy Echesa wrote the statement for me, instead,” he added.

Mr Echesa blamed the police for handling the former governor in the most disrespectful manner.

“We have put the Regional Director of Criminal Investigation (Western) on demand to give us reasons for arrests. But he had no tangible reasons apart from claims of leading demonstrations in Bungoma and Busia,” said Mr Echesa.

“They have released him unconditionally though they have retained his vehicle and asked him to come back tomorrow. But we are giving them 24 hours to release the vehicle back to Mr Oparanya because the vehicle is no longer a property of the government. It is his entitlement given under the Kakamega County Pension Act, 2022,” he said.