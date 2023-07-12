Maandamano: Planners and executors of crimes to face the law, says Kithure Kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Prof Kithure Kindiki on Wednesday evening said all those who participated in mass destruction of property during day-long demonstration held in Nairobi and different parts of the country, will face the law.

Prof Kindiki in a statement took a swipe at Azimio leader Raila Odinga and a clique of politicians allied to him, saying they were responsible for the widespread violence, looting and destruction of property which was witnessed in various parts of the country.

The CS in a statement said various investigative agencies were working around the clock to arrest and prosecute all those who aided and executed crimes committed during the protests, which left many injured and properties worth millions of shillings estroyed.

He claimed that Mr Odinga has been a source of political instability in the country pointing out incidences like the 1982 attempted coup and chaos which rocked the country after the 2017 elections.

While asserting that lawlessness wouldn’t be allowed into the country, the CS again took issue with Mr Odinga claiming that he had lied he would be leading a political meeting at Kamukunji Grounds only for his supporters to unleash terror on citizens in the city, leaving a trail of destructions and injuries.

Mr Odinga in a press conference at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation said he cancelled the Kamukunji rally after getting wind that the meeting was to be infiltrated by goons he claimed was sponsored by the government to attack his supporters