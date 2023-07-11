Azimio demos illegal, IG Japhet Koome declares

JAphet Koome

IG Japhet Koome has warned against any demonstrations by Azimio coalition acroos the country on Wednesday July 12, 2023.

Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group

By  Nancy Ogutu

Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

Inspector General of Police (IG) Japhet Koome has warned against any demonstrations by Azimio coalition on Wednesday July 12, 2023.

The IG says protest planners have not notified the police and as such the demos will be illegal.

" Consequently and in the interest of national security, the National Police Service, wishes to inform the aublic that in the absence of notifications by planners of any demonstration as a legal prerequisite to enable police provide adequate security to demonstrators and the public, Police have no option but to take necessary measures to disperse all illegal demonstations," he said. 

More follows...

