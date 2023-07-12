Gachagua’s backyard among 20 counties where anti-govt protests took place
At least 20 counties, including four in Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's Mt Kenya backyard, joined anti-government protests on Wednesday that have now spread from counties that have traditionally supported Raila Odinga's Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.
In Mount Kenya, Kenyans and leaders joined the protests in Meru, Nyeri, Kirinyaga and Laikipia.
In President William Ruto's Rift Valley backyard, protests erupted in Nakuru, Trans Nzoia and Kajiado.
- Nairobi
- Mombasa
- Nakuru
- Kisumu
- Nyeri
- Kirinyaga
- Meru
- Kisii
- Migori
- Siaya
- Busia
- Kakamega
- Nyamira
- Homa Bay
- Machakos
- Makueni
- Kajiado
- Kilifi
- Laikipia
- Trans Nzoia