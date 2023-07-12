Happening Now: Maandamano live updates: Anti-government protesters take to streets

Gachagua’s backyard among 20 counties where anti-govt protests took place

Bonfires lit to baricade the Siaya~Kisumu Highway. Businesses closed down as youths took to the streets.

Photo credit: Kassim Adinasi | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

At least 20 counties, including four in Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's Mt Kenya backyard, joined anti-government protests on Wednesday that have now spread from counties that have traditionally supported Raila Odinga's Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

In Mount Kenya, Kenyans and leaders joined the protests in Meru, Nyeri, Kirinyaga and Laikipia.

Nyeri bus terminus was deserted on Wednesday morning. 

Photo credit: Lucas Barasa | Nation Media Group

In President William Ruto's Rift Valley backyard, protests erupted in Nakuru, Trans Nzoia and Kajiado.

  1. Nairobi
  2. Mombasa
  3. Nakuru
  4. Kisumu
  5. Nyeri
  6. Kirinyaga
  7. Meru
  8. Kisii
  9. Migori
  10. Siaya
  11. Busia
  12. Kakamega
  13. Nyamira
  14. Homa Bay
  15. Machakos
  16. Makueni
  17. Kajiado
  18. Kilifi
  19. Laikipia
  20. Trans Nzoia

