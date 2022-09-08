Three perish in Namanga Road night crash

Three people died and three others sustained injuries in a fatal road accident along Namanga Road near Ilbisil Town, Kajiado County, Wednesday night.

According to the police report a salon car, approached police road block on a high speed, by passed five vehicles waiting to be inspected before ramming into a lorry and veered off the road killing two of its occupants on the spot.

The third person succumbed to injuries when being rushed to a nearby hospital. A fourth passenger sustained serious injuries and is currently recuperating at Kajiado level five hospital.

“I heard a loud bang before our lorry was pushed out of the road by the impact. Our vehicle overturned in a nearby ditch but we managed to come out,” said the lorry driver.

The driver of the lorry and his conductor sustained minor injuries and were treated in a nearby hospital.

Both vehicles were heading to Ilbisil Town from Kajiado Town by the time of the accident.

When confirming the incident, Oloilai Police Commander, Joseph Mutiria, said over speeding caused the accident, urging motorists to observe traffic rules to avoid such incidents.

“It’s unfortunate we lost three young people. I urge motorists to be careful to avoid such accidents,” said Mr Mutiria.

The bodies were moved to Kajiado Level Five Hospital mortuary.