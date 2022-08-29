Boy, 8, killed in morning accident as he walked to school

An eight-year-old boy was hit and killed by a motorcycle on Monday morning in Kagio, Kirinyaga County.

The Grade Two pupil was on his way to school in the morning when he met his death.

Eyewitnesses said the boy was crossing a road when a boda boda rider knocked him down. The victim succumbed to his injuries on the spot in the accident that caused a major traffic snarl-up on the Kagio-Kutus road.

The rider took off and was being sought by the police for questioning.

Motorcyclist was speeding

Residents said the motorcyclist was speeding when he ran over the child, who was heading to a nearby private school.

"The rider was driving carelessly before he caused the death of the innocent boy," one residents said.

Residents appealed to the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) to install safety bumps on the usually busy road to avoid such fatal accidents.

"We don't have bumps on this road and the road agency should erect them so that our children are safe," said Peter Mureithi, another resident.

Rider to face the law

Traffic police rushed to the scene and took the body to the Murang'a Referral Hospital mortuary.

Mwea West sub-county Police Commander Wilson Koskei said the rider committed a serious traffic offence and would face the law.

"He will be charged with causing death by careless driving if seized," he said.