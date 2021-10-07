Three killed, one injured in Kirinyaga road crashes

Accident scene Kirinyaga

Police at the scene in Kangu village, Kirinyaga County where an 80-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Three people have been killed and another one seriously injured in separate road crashes in Kirinyaga County.

