Three killed, one injured in Kirinyaga road crashes

Three people have been killed and another one seriously injured in separate road crashes in Kirinyaga County.

In the first incident, an 80-year-old woman died on the spot after she was run over by an Embu-bound car as she was crossing the road on Monday evening in Kangu village.

The victim was heading to Kianjiru market for a prayer meeting when she met her death.

Following the fatal crash, angry residents came out in protest and attempted to lynch the driver, but he was rescued by the police.

The body of the victim was taken to Kibugi Funeral Home while the car was towed to Wang'uru Police Station where it was detained for inspection.

Crushed to death

And at the Nyamindi bridge, two people were crushed to death while a boda boda rider was wounded when they were hit by a lorry.

The victims were riding on a motorcycle when the lorry, which was travelling towards Makutano from Embu, hit them. The rider sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Embu Referral Hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

Mwea East Sub-County Police Commander Daniel kitavi said investigations into the crash had been commenced.

However, he warned drivers plying local routes against flouting traffic rules.