Boda boda rider killed in collision with lorry in Kirinyaga

A boda boda rider died Sunday evening after his motorcycle collided head-on with a lorry in Njegas village, Kirinyaga County along the Sagana-Kutus road.

Witnesses said the rider, who was headed to Sagana town from Kagio, was trying to overtake a matatu when he crashed into the lorry which was coming from the opposite direction.

"We saw the rider overtaking when he suddenly collided head-on with the lorry," a resident, Mr James Mwangi, said.

Following the incident, angry residents confronted the lorry driver who, on sensing danger, drove off to Sagana Police Station.

Traffic police officers arrived at the scene shortly after the crash and started investigations.

The officers said the lorry driver had recorded a statement and he may face traffic offence charges after investigations are complete.