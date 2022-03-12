State and politicians differ on boda boda crackdown

Boda boda crackdown

Motorcycles are loaded onto a recovery vehicle in Nakuru city on March 10, 2022, as the police implement a nationwide crackdown on non-compliant boda bodas and public transport sector.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Nation Media Group

The government has pledged to offer medical insurance to boda bodas while insisting the ongoing crackdown against rogue riders will continue.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.