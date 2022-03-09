CS Matiang’i: Boda bodas have 60 days to join Saccos, register with NTSA

The government has ordered all boda bodas to join a Sacco and register with National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) within 60 days.

Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, said the government has also waived the Sh5,000 licence fees for all boda boda riders.

He ordered NTSA to immediately begin registering all motorbike operators and issue them with smart licence cards.

While speaking during a forum with leaders of various boda boda groups and Saccos at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Wednesday, Dr Matiang’i said that previous attempts to regulate the sector were hijacked by politicians who made the process complicated.

“Our intentions were to reform this sector for the good of everyone. You must have heard comments being made every day on political platforms.

“I formed a task force in an attempt to clean the sector for the good of everyone. But some politicians hijacked the recommendations and started spending negative energy on it,” Dr Matiang’i said.

While addressing the riders, the CS confirmed that the woman who was sexually harassed was a foreign diplomat.