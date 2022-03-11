Impounded motorbikes

Impounded motorbikes at the Central Police Station in Nairobi on March 8, 2022 following a crackdown following on errant riders.

| Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

How man cheated death at hands of boda boda gangsters

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Dazed, Dennis Njoroge wondered how he became the subject of their fury when he was the victim.
  • He remembers seeing a silver glint heading towards his face, a thud and slowly consciousness slipped from him.

Dennis Njoroge* (not his real name) landed in a hospital unconscious and with a damaged left eye and nose bridge minutes after converting his per diem into Kenyan currency amounting to Sh86,000 to cover his expenses on a planned week-long work trip.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.