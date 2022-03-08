Boda boda: How Rwanda got it right

Boda-boda riders on the newly created walkways along Muindi Mbingu Street.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Allan Olingo

Nation Media Group

Motor cycles, commonly known as Boda Boda in Kenya have given the county’s authorities and citizens nightmare.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.