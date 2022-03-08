Nowhere to hide for wayward boda bodas in clampdown

Some of the boda boda riders who were arrested during a crackdown in Nairobi on March 8, 2022. They were charged at the Milimani Law Courts and fined Sh35,000 each for flouting traffic rules.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

Boda boda operators could soon be sailing through rough seas indeed after President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday ordered a crackdown, saying the government will not be seen as being in bed with criminals hiding in the sector.

