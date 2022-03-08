Enough! Kenyans cry after boda bodas molest woman

boda boda riders

Sixteen suspects have been arrested following the assault of a female motorist by a mob, mainly boda boda riders, along Professor Wangari Maathai Road in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Vincent Achuka  &  Steve Otieno

Sixteen suspects have been arrested following the assault of a female motorist by a mob along Professor Wangari Maathai Road in Nairobi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.