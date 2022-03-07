Sixteen arrested over Nairobi female motorist sexual assault

Nairobi area Traffic commandant Joshua Omukata addressing the media over an incident where Boda Boda riders sexually assaulted a female motorist last Friday.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo I Nation Media Group

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Sixteen boda boda riders have been arrested and five motorbikes impounded over the sexual assault of a female motorist along Nairobi's Wangari Maathai road last Friday, Nairobi Area Traffic Commandant Joshua Omukata has said. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.