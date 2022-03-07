River Yala

United in crime? Puzzle of ex-officers, ex-cons found dumped in River Yala

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Who could have wanted these people dead, and why execute them rather than prosecute them?
  • At the small mortuary in Yala, their bodies have been piling for weeks, some hard to identify without DNA tests. 

A week-long Nation investigation has revealed startling information about the identities of the tens of young men who were killed and dumped in a river in Siaya; all were strangled, and all appear to have had several run-ins with the police. Only one of the victims was a woman, and her past, unlike that of the young men with whom she now shares a cold mortuary room, remains cloudy.

