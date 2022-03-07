Fury as boda boda riders are caught molesting female motorist

Boda menace

A screenshot of the incident.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenyans have reacted with fury after a video was posted online showing unruly boda boda riders sexually assaulting a female motorist along Wangari Maathai Road in Nairobi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.