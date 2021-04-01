Fight between boda boda vigilantes and motorbike thieves deepens in Nyeri

Some of the motorcycles that were impounded during an operation in Karatina Town in Nyeri on Wednesday night.

Photo credit: Nicholas Komu | Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Munyiri

More than 91 motorbikes were impounded and about 12 riders arrested amid rising tension in Karatina town in Nyeri on Wednesday evening.

