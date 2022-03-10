Prime

Boda boda fugitive runs but the noose tightens 

Women protest

Women carry placards during a demonstration on the streets of Nairobi on March 8, 2022 following the sexual assault of a female motorist by boda boda riders along Forest Road. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mastermind of a gang that sexually harassed motorist leading to a nationwide crackdown by the state on the sector on the run.
  • Suspect’s close relative confirmed that the shirt that he was wearing  is the same one worn by the violent man seen attacking the woman.

Zachary Nyaoga Obadia, the boda boda operator who has been identified by police as the mastermind of a gang that sexually harassed a diplomat leading to a nationwide crackdown by the state on the sector, was on the run last evening as detectives intensified his manhunt, deploying teams across the city and to his rural home in Kisii.

