Women leaders demand justice for motorist assaulted by boda boda riders

Women leaders have condemned and called for justice for a female motorist who was sexually assaulted by boda boda operators along the Wangari Maathai Road in Nairobi.

Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary Prof Margaret Kobia on Tuesday issued a statement and committed to follow up on the case to the end.

“As the ministry responsible for gender equality with a core mandate in addressing gender-based violence (GBV), we are deeply concerned and stand with all Kenyans of goodwill to strongly condemn this barbaric and repulsive act,” said Prof Kobia.

The CS applauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for ordering a nationwide crackdown on boda boda operators.

Speaking at the Kenya School of Government, where he led the country in celebrating International Women's Day, the president ordered a crackdown on rogue boda boda riders and warned politicians against politicizing the matter.

The Head of State who condemned the Friday incident noted that the operators did not only assault the woman driver but also soiled her reputation; something that his administration will not condone.

He ordered for fresh registration of licenses to enable the government to streamline the industry which has been riddled with incidents of GBV, robbery and murder.

Prof Kobia commended the police for their swift response in apprehending the perpetrators.

The Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (Kewopa) also on Tuesday issued a statement condemning the assault.

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko, who read the press statement on behalf of Kewopa, said they support the president’s move to bring sanity back to the industry.

Although the MP acknowledged that many of the operators are law abiding citizens, a few were breaking the law and spoiling the industry’s name.

General election

“Although the government has taken measures to develop laws, policies and programs to respond to gender-based violence, it remains one of the most prevalent human rights violations in the country. The culture of violence must never be condoned, especially as we head towards the 2022 General Election,” said Ms Mboko who spoke from a Nairobi hotel a Nairobi hotel.

Ms Mboko who is also Kewopa secretary, called on stakeholders to strengthen efforts towards the prevention of violence and protection of women as envisaged in our law and policies.

The women lawmakers called for effective prosecution of perpetrators, terming it an important deterrent which requires new and innovative measures including male involvement.

“Male champions can and should challenge the deeply rooted inequalities and social norms that perpetuate men’s control and power over women,” she said.

Presidential aspirant in the August 9 poll Esther Waringa, also waded into the matter and condemned the boda boda incident terming it shameful.

Boda boda industry

Ms Waringa who spoke in Nairobi during celebration to mark the International Women’s Day, called for the streamlining of the boda boda industry through rules similar to Michuki rules that brought some sanity to the matatu industry.

“The assault on the female motorist was very unfortunate. Women need to be respected and in this regard, rules to guide and control the operators need to be urgently put in place,” she said.

Rights organisations have also condemned the incident.

The Centre for Rights Education and Awareness (Creaw) called on the police to urgently investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book.

“Incidences of sexual harassment, assault and other forms of gender-based violence against women and girls must never be tolerated,” Creaw statement read in part.

The National Equality and Gender Commission (NGEC) and Federation of Women Lawyers (Fida-Kenya) have also condemned the incident and vowed to push for justice for the victim.



