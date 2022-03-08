Breaking News: US bans Sonko, family from travel to America

Nairobi court fines 200 boda boda riders Sh35, 000 each

200 boda boda riders arrested during a police crackdown have been charged at the Milimani law courts and fined Sh35,000 each for contravening rules.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti I Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.