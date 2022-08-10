Seven die in road crash en route to celebrate election win in Samburu

Seven people died and seven others were critically injured on Wednesday after a vehicle they were traveling in crashed at Longelded in Samburu East along Isiolo-Moyale highway.

The over 15 people were going to meet an MCA-elect at Leerata for celebrations when their vehicle swerved off the road and rolled near Kalama Community Conservancy killing the seven on the spot.

Samburu East Deputy Police Commander, Juma Boy, said several others sustained minor injuries and were treated at a local health facility where the critically injured are also hospitalized.

“Preliminary report show majority of them were from Lorubae within Archers Post and were to meet the politician at Leerata for celebrations,” Mr Boy told Nation.

The police boss said the total number of the occupants of the car was yet to be established.

“We have launched probe into the matter to establish what transpired before the accident,” he said.