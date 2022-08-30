Three people crushed to death on Kisumu-Kakamega Road

Three people have been crushed to death by a lorry ferrying sugar at the Coptic Round on the Kisumu –Kakamega Road.

Two other pedestrians were also injured in the Tuesday evening accident.

According to the Nyanza Regional Traffic Commander Mwangi Ngáng’a, the lorry which was moving towards Kisumu City from Kakamega, was transporting bags of sugar.

On reaching the Coptic Roundabout, the driver of the lorry lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road before landing in a ditch at a boda boda stage.

“The impact was very severe to the extent that the cabin was completely detached from the lorry's main body,” said Mr Ng’ang’a.

Three people, among them the driver of the vehicle and a woman were crushed to death.

Some two pedestrians also sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) in critical condition.