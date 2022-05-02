Guardian bus bursts into flames in Kisumu

Forty-five passengers travelling to Busia from Nairobi narrowly escaped death after their bus burst into flames near Buoye in Kisumu County.

The Guardian bus burst into flames at 5.45am, but all the passengers escaped unhurt.

The bus was reduced to ashes and the passengers lost all their belongings.

The cause of the fire could not be immediately established.

Shell of the Guardian Angel bus that caught fire at Buoye, Kisumu. Passengers escaped unhurt but lost all their belongings. Photo credit: Elizabeth Ojina | Nation Media Group

Kisumu County Police Commander Alphonce Kimathi said the driver made an emergency stop at a Kenol fuel station in Buoye to check the problem.

"He realised that one of the interior rear tyres had exploded. He quickly alerted the passengers to alight from the bus before it was engulfed in flames," said Mr Kimathi.

He went on: "The crew of the bus tried to put off the fire but they were overwhelmed. No casualties were reported."

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

“The accident could have been fatal. But luckily the driver was alert, otherwise the passengers could have lost their lives,” Mr Kimathi said.