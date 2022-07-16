Six seriously injured as Kisumu-bound bus rolls in Koru

Six people were seriously injured as 33 sustained minor injuries on Saturday afternoon after a bus they were travelling in rolled as it swerved to avoid a collision with a motorbike rider in Koru, Kisumu County.

The bus, belonging to the Climax bus company, was on its way to Kisumu from Nairobi when the accident happened at around 2pm.

According to Nyanza Regional Traffic Officer, Mr Mwangi Ng'anga, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle while evading a collision with the motorbike and landed on its side.

“When the driver lost control of the vehicle, the bus landed on its right side near Rosa Hotel,” said Mr Ng'ang'a.

The six who were seriously injured were transferred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu while the other victims with minor injuries and were taken to the nearest health facilities including Rachar Sugar Belt Hospital and the Muhoroni Sub County Hospital.

“While the area is not a black spot, motorists should exercise caution on the road to avoid accidents on our roads,” said Mr Ng'ang'a.

Last month, one person died and several others suffered injuries in another road accident involving a Climax bus at Sabatia in Vihiga County.

The Climax bus had 66 passengers and was on its way to Kakamega from Nairobi.

Sabatia sub-county Police Commander Patrick Gogo confirmed the incident saying the bus driver was trying to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle when it veered off the road.