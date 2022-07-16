Seven victims of Kinango accident laid to rest

Grief engulfed Mgeno village as seven victims of Kinango accident were buried on Saturday July 16.

The victims were among 21 people who died after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

The relatives were travelling to Mombasa to attend the wedding of one of their family members.

Remains of the deceased were ferried to Mgeno Primary School in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County, where a joint requiem mass was held.

During the emotional send-off, sorrow was written on the faces of those who attended the service.

After the interdenominational service, the relatives of the departed took the bodies for burial in their respective homes.

Leaders led by deputy Governor Majala Mlaghui and Woman Representative Lydia Haika condoned with the relatives and the village.

They described the loss as heart-breaking for the family and the county.

“As a county, we are mourning with you. We have never experienced this kind of tragedy in our county,” Ms Haika said.

The Woman Rep said leaders will assist children whose parents perished in the accident get education.

“We will not let these children suffer because their parents are dead. We will ensure we give them scholarships so that they get an education,” she said.

She urged other leaders to come in and help the families.

“Some families have lost both the father and mother, it is a sad incident,” she said.

Mwatate sub-county Deputy County Commissioner Margaret Mwaniki urged drivers to be careful on the road and follow traffic rules.

“I appeal to motorists to exercise caution to spare families such agony that has robbed them of their breadwinners and left children orphaned,” Ms Mwaniki said.

The residents, led by the burial coordinator Darius Mteule, urged the county government and leaders to help them settle the debt incurred in preparation for the burial.

He said the committee had struggled to meet the Sh600,000 budget but only managed to raise Sh400,000.

“We are asking everyone to help us so that we settle the debt. It has been a challenge in organising this function,” he said.