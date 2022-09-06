Man arrested for ‘killing his brother, egged on by his wife’

A 45-year-old man in Murang'a has been arrested on suspicion that he was incited by his wife to beat his brother to death.

Police believe the man, who works in Nairobi, received a call from his wife complaining that she had been insulted by her brother-in-law.

"It was on Saturday evening and the man boarded a Murang'a-bound vehicle and arrived home at around 10pm. He is said to have rounded up his brother and set upon him with blows," Murang'a South police boss Alexander Shikondi said.

The man, who hails from Githuya village, allegedly inflicted serious injuries on his brother, including in the head, hands and legs.

The assailant and his wife started panicking when the victim passed out.

"The wife rushed to the Maragua Police Station at 10.30pm to report that the assaulted victim had during the day attempted to rape her," Mr Shikondi said.

Meanwhile, Mr Shikondi said, the victim was rushed to Murang'a Level Five Hospital before being referred to Thika Level Five Hospital in Kiambu County for an X-ray.

"The man was admitted and passed on at about 7pm. We have since arrested the suspect and he is in custody helping us conclude investigations so as to charge him with murder," Mr Shikondi said.

Man killed

This came as another family in Mathioya was hit by a tragedy on Saturday after a 45-year-old man killed and buried his mother, 70, in a shallow grave.

The suspect was arrested after he led villagers, who had threatened to lynch him, to the spot where he had buried the body.

The incident occurred in Kiamariga village. The suspect is waiting to be charged with murder.

Area Chief Laurence Manga reported that the man, who is believed to have mental problems, struck his mother in the head with an axe, killing her instantly.

"It is such a tragedy, the first in our village. We are all sad but we are a prayerful lot and God will comfort us," he said.

The bodies were taken to mortuaries.

It was also a weekend of grief for a police officer from the Thika Police Station who died in a road accident in Ndarugu on Thika Road.

Police Constable Anthony Nderitu died on Sunday at a Nairobi hospital, where he was referred from Thika Level Five Hospital.

A police report said the officer was driving himself in the morning towards Nairobi when he hit a block before the vehicle overturned and rolled several times.