Mother poisons two daughters, hangs herself in Murang'a

A 26-year-old woman in Murang'a County allegedly killed her two daughters by poisoning them before taking her own life by hanging.

The Sunday morning incident in Katitika village left family, friends and neighbours in shock.

The woman left behind a suicide note, accusing her husband of driving her to take the drastic action, said Ithanga/Kakuzi Deputy County Commissioner Angela Mutindi Makau.

"The note talks of perennial domestic squabbles (as the motive for poisoning) her two daughters, aged 2 and 5, and taking her life by hanging herself. It is a sad turn of events," Ms Makau said.

The bodies were taken to the General Kago mortuary.

Ms Makau said the woman had been seen in the morning sweeping her compound and was discovered hanging from a rafter in her living room.

"The husband has since been questioned and a full position will be given," she said.

Area youth leader Mr Kamau Ngoru said the deaths demonstrated the drastic dimension depression can take.