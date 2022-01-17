Mother poisons two daughters, hangs herself in Murang'a

Crime scene

A mother allegedly poisoned her two daughters and hanged herself on Sunday over domestic struggles.

Photo credit: File
By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

A 26-year-old woman in Murang'a County allegedly killed her two daughters by poisoning them before taking her own life by hanging.

