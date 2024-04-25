President William Ruto in Pokot

The rise of sponsored content and why readers should pay attention

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Mwaura

Nation Media Group's public editor.

What you need to know:

  • Striking the right balance between advertiser and editorial interests becomes increasingly important.
  • Maintaining the editorial integrity and independence of a media organisation while generating revenues through sponsored content can be challenging.
  • Transparency, clear labelling and disclosure policies are crucial in ensuring that readers can distinguish between editorial and sponsored content.

