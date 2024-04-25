The rise of sponsored content and why readers should pay attention

Jazzy Feet has asked for an explanation about sponsored content in the Nation, which has been on the rise. “I’m interested in understanding if there are clear indicators or tags denoting articles that are sponsored by brands or agencies,” he writes.

“Transparency is key in fostering trust between publishers, brands and audiences, and I believe it’s essential for all parties involved.”

Sponsored content, also known as native content, is defined as paid-for content “that matches the form, feel, function and quality of the content of the media in which it appears”.

It “mimics” regular editorial content. And advertisers prefer this form of advertising precisely because the content is so seamlessly integrated with editorial items that readers are more likely to read and trust it than they would display advertising.

A recent example from the Nation is “How safe is your child’s school bus?” This is an article on the safety of school buses and vans. It’s sponsored by CFAO, Scania, NCBA and Isuzu Kenya.

It’s informative and provides value to readers interested in school bus safety. It includes several references to the sponsors, including their products and services.

Some readers may feel it’s biased or promotional. But it’s important to be aware of the nature and purpose of sponsored content—which is to promote a brand or product. It may not always meet the same editorial standards as independent journalism, however.

Interesting and engaging

On the occasion of the commissioning of its clinker plant in West Pokot, Devki Group of Companies gave an interview, published on April 8, 2024 in Nation.Africa. Titled “Why we are putting up factories in the countryside”, the interview by Millicent Mwololo is presented in a way that is consistent with regular editorial content and doesn’t include overt advertising or marketing messages.

Devki’s chairman, Dr Narendra Raval, whom Ms Mwololo interviewed, gives information that is interesting and engaging for readers. The interview is a good example of sponsored content that reads and feels like regular editorial content.

If sponsored content is designed to blend in with the editorial content of a publication, how can one tell it apart from regular editorial content? Look for the label “Advertising Feature”, “Advertiser’s Announcement”, “Sponsored content”, “Sponsored by...” or “Brand Book”.

In some cases, you can tell sponsored content by the promotional tone of the article. Example: Although the article titled “Are you a fan of the LG brand? New cutting-edge products are on the way” is well-written and informative, it lacks critical analysis and diverse viewpoints.

In general, sponsored content is inherently biased—the sponsor is trying to sell you something. It could be a product, brand or an idea. It is, therefore, important for readers to approach sponsored content with a critical eye and to be aware of any potential biases or conflicts of interest.

From an ethical standpoint, sponsored content is legitimate as it is clearly labelled as such. The labels, however, should be prominent and easily visible. This should help readers to be aware of the sponsored nature of the content and make informed decisions about it.

However, even though it’s labelled, readers may not immediately recognise sponsored content. Studies have found that many readers think sponsored content is written by journalists or editors.

For example, a study published by University of California found that sponsored content deceived about a quarter of the readers surveyed despite the presence of the sponsored content label.

The NMG editorial policy is sensitive to this problem. It asks its editors to take great care “to safeguard the integrity and sanctity of NMG’s editorial products by prominently sign-posting such content as sponsored or paid for.” And it provides a checklist for guidance: Is the advertisement likely to deceive audiences that it’s genuine editorial content? Is it clearly identified and labelled as sponsored advertising? Does it disclose prominently clarifying information to avoid deception?

As sponsored content gains prominence in Kenya’s publishing landscape, striking the right balance between advertiser and editorial interests becomes increasingly important.

Maintaining the editorial integrity and independence of a media organisation while generating revenues through sponsored content can be challenging. Transparency, clear labelling and disclosure policies are crucial in ensuring that readers can distinguish between editorial and sponsored content.



