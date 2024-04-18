Magic bullet theory

The ‘magic bullet’ theory: Is it a myth or reality in Kenya today?

Magic bullet theory suggests that people are easily influenced or swayed by media messages.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Peter Mwaura

Nation Media Group's public editor.

What you need to know:

  • Watene’s scepticism challenges an old mass media communication theory that assumes the media is all-powerful and controlling.
  • Magic bullet theory or hypodermic needle theory suggests that people are easily influenced or swayed by media messages.
  • The theory suggests we are passive recipients of media messages and their effects are immediate, direct and uniformly the same for all of us.

